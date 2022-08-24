Nemaha boil order rescinded 2 days after order was placed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A boil order released 2 days ago for Sabetha and Nemaha Co. has officially been rescinded.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced that the boil water advisory placed on the county, because of a loss of pressure within the City of Sabetha’s public water supply system, has since been resolved.

According to KDHE, laboratory testing samples from the water system indicates no evidence of bacteriological contamination.

If you have any questions, you can call the water system at 785-284-2158 or by calling KDHE at 785-296-5514. If interested, KDHE’s PWS Consumer website also has more information.

