NAIA partners with Mammoth Sports Construction, FieldTurf

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced on Wednesday that it has agreed to terms with both Mammoth Sports Construction and FieldTurf as its ‘Official Sports Construction and Architectural Design Firm’ and “Official Turf Partner,” respectively.

Mammoth Sports Construction and FieldTurf have partnered on projects for colleges and universities around the country. Currently, Mammoth Sports Construction is one of the largest installers of turf in the country for FieldTurf. With the new partnership, the two will combine to provide a consultative and cohesive approach to architecture, construction and turf needs on an NAIA campus.

“This partnership with both Mammoth Sports Construction and FieldTurf is historic for the NAIA,” said NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr. “This is the first partnership we have entered with two companies to provide our members the added benefit of packaging services, while also allowing for savings on individual services. We are thrilled to welcome both to the NAIA family.”

The agreement with both companies will run through July of 2024 with an option for a third year.

