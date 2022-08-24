Manhattan man rushed to hospital after Jeep rolls over, catches fire

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was rushed to a Topeka hospital after his Jeep rolled over and caught fire along I-70.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Wabaunsee Rd. with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2003 Jeep Liberty had been headed east on the interstate when it left the roadway. The driver, Che Yu Wang, 31, of Manhattan, overcorrected and hit the ditch.

KHP noted that the impact caused the Jeep to roll over. When it came to a stop in the median, however, it burst into flames.

According to the report, Wang was rushed to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with possible injuries.

