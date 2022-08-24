KU women’s basketball drops non-conference schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2022-2023 regular season for KU women’s basketball is approaching and that means more games are being put on the schedule.

Reigning Big 12 Coach of The Year Brandon Schneider says this is the most challenging schedule his staff has put together.

The Jayhawks will open the season Nov. 9 against Jacksonville the first ever matchup between the two teams.

KU is set to battle three NCAA tournament teams from 2022, UT-Arlington, Arizona and Nebraska.

To see the full schedule, click here.

