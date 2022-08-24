KU women’s basketball drops non-conference schedule

KU vs. Texas, Jan. 12
KU vs. Texas, Jan. 12(Kansas Athletics)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2022-2023 regular season for KU women’s basketball is approaching and that means more games are being put on the schedule.

Reigning Big 12 Coach of The Year Brandon Schneider says this is the most challenging schedule his staff has put together.

The Jayhawks will open the season Nov. 9 against Jacksonville the first ever matchup between the two teams.

KU is set to battle three NCAA tournament teams from 2022, UT-Arlington, Arizona and Nebraska.

To see the full schedule, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Lowder was recently fired from Sacred Heart Elementary for her role in Emporia's Vote No...
Leader of Emporia’s Vote No campaign unclear on future after losing job at elementary school
Benjamin Folsom
Man arrested in North Topeka shooting of elderly man
Two arrested following Topeka narcotics search
Mail truck driver seriously injured following three-vehicle crash on Highway 24
The Lawrence Police Department released video of a high speed chase from July 31.
Video released from high speed chase and arrest in Lawrence

Latest News

Wyatt Johnson, the voice of the Kansas State Wildcats
The voice of K-State athletics inducted into Hall of Fame
Kansas State women's basketball released its 2022-2023 non-conference schedule on Tuesday.
K-State women’s basketball releases non-conference schedule
Tori Miller
KU volleyball adds former player to staff
Topeka West Wide receivers coach Sara Burgess
Sara Burgess leading by example on Topeka West football coaching staff