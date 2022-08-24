Kansas Prep Zone: Holton High School

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wildcats ended the regular season undefeated last season and finished 11-1 overall.

They made it to sub-state but fell to Frontenac, 32-13.

Head coach Brooks Barta enters year number 27 with a lot of wins on his resume.

He says the team has a good core of seniors but there are some holes he believes they’ll quickly fix.

The younger guys on the team have really stepped up and the message on this team is action and lead by example.

Barta says they’re working on their leadership and improving the little things.

“We’re consistent in what we do and I feel like with this senior class we’ve had to learn to lead by example and do the little things right and then do it by action and do the right thing for other people as well,” Barta said. “It’s just a process we’re going through and it’s our weakness right now but it has to become a strength.”

For senior Charlie Gilliland, he knows that will change.

“I’ve been playing with these guys for so long and our whole senior class has been together for so long,” The senior Tight end and Defensive end said. “I think that we have a bond that many other schools in the state of Kansas have and I think that’s going to be what holds us together when we need it.”

“I feel like we’re just working a lot harder than last year,” Senior Running back and Linebacker Garyson Booth said. “We came up short last year and we’ve had a dream since flag football in second grade that we wanted to win a state championship and everyone is just working their butts off.”

Booth told 13 Sports he’s making sure he does lead by example.

“I’m just making sure that everyone is listening, even if there in the back of the line, whether it’s a freshman or a senior,” Booth said. “Everybody has to know what they’re doing... the scout team has to know what they’re doing. Everybody has to watch film and know what’s going on.”

On the other hand, Barta talked about how he believes offense can do some damage.

“We’re always an offense in progress and I think once we get through the year, we’ll get more intelligent, we’ll make the adjustments we need to and I think we can be more explosive on offense than we have been in quite a few years,” Barta said.

Barta says they have a good running back room that can do some damage.

“We’ve got a backfield of four or five backs that can all run and have good speed and good physical ball carriers,” Barta said. “I think we can grind out first downs and they’re all capable of making the big play as well.”

Barta told 13 Sports his coaching staff has been great, with great fathers and people and that’s why they continue to win.

