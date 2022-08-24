FreeState, Evergy break ground on new solar arrays in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy and FreeState Electric Cooperative celebrated the start of construction on three solar projects Wednesday afternoon.

The groundbreaking was held at the site of the largest of the three solar projects, FreeState Crooked Post solar site located near S.W. 41st and Auburn Road. That site, along with two others, will serve FreeState members by providing a combined 3.4 megawatts of renewable energy. Construction is already well under way at the site near Silver Lake while the third site in Osage County is still being identified. The Shawnee County Commission approved a permit for the new solar farm at 4306 Southwest Auburn Road on July 7th.

FreeState selected Evergy to build and operate three solar arrays through a power purchase agreement.

“All our members can benefit from FreeState’s solar production, not just the members who choose to invest in their own solar. By being a member of FreeState, you are powered by a percentage of solar that is not only clean but also economical. As a distribution cooperative, FreeState purchases all the power used by our members, and now we can add solar into our energy purchases, and that means everyone benefits,” said Chris Parr, CEO of FreeState Electric Cooperative.

The solar arrays help the cooperative manage peak demand that is set on the hottest summer days, when solar production is high.

“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with our neighbors and bring cost-effective renewable energy through solar to FreeState. Our team is honored to help expand FreeState’s energy sources that will continue to serve their members,” said John Bridson, Evergy Vice President of Generation.

