FreeState, Evergy break ground on new solar arrays in Topeka

Evergy breaking ground on new solar arrays in Topeka
Evergy breaking ground on new solar arrays in Topeka(Evergy)
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy and FreeState Electric Cooperative celebrated the start of construction on three solar projects Wednesday afternoon.

The groundbreaking was held at the site of the largest of the three solar projects, FreeState Crooked Post solar site located near S.W. 41st and Auburn Road. That site, along with two others, will serve FreeState members by providing a combined 3.4 megawatts of renewable energy. Construction is already well under way at the site near Silver Lake while the third site in Osage County is still being identified. The Shawnee County Commission approved a permit for the new solar farm at 4306 Southwest Auburn Road on July 7th.

FreeState selected Evergy to build and operate three solar arrays through a power purchase agreement.

“All our members can benefit from FreeState’s solar production, not just the members who choose to invest in their own solar. By being a member of FreeState, you are powered by a percentage of solar that is not only clean but also economical. As a distribution cooperative, FreeState purchases all the power used by our members, and now we can add solar into our energy purchases, and that means everyone benefits,” said Chris Parr, CEO of FreeState Electric Cooperative.

The solar arrays help the cooperative manage peak demand that is set on the hottest summer days, when solar production is high.

“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with our neighbors and bring cost-effective renewable energy through solar to FreeState. Our team is honored to help expand FreeState’s energy sources that will continue to serve their members,” said John Bridson, Evergy Vice President of Generation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Lowder was recently fired from Sacred Heart Elementary for her role in Emporia's Vote No...
Leader of Emporia’s Vote No campaign unclear on future after losing job at elementary school
Shawn Adams and his family.
GoFundMe created for hospitalized Wamego mail truck driver
Two arrested following Topeka narcotics search
Stephanie Graham
Woman behind bars after results of 2-year-old search warrant
Kansas Highway Patrol
Driver injured after eating donut leads to wreck along I-70

Latest News

US Coast Guard
U.S. Coast Guard office in Topeka celebrates 40th anniversary
Sunny And Hot Again Tomorrow
Sunny And Hot Again Tomorrow
Alyssa and Colton Miller
13NEWS’ morning anchor Alyssa Willetts celebrates wedding in Mexico
Sen. Roger Marshall (R - Kansas) stands under the Polk Quincy Viaduct after discussing the...
Sen. Roger Marshall tours Polk Quincy viaduct