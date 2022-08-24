Crime-scene expert testifies Wednesday on Day 11 of Dana Chandler retrial in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Day 11 of the double-murder retrial of Dana Chandler got underway at 9 a.m Wednesday in Shawnee County District Court in downtown Topeka with a crime-scene expert providing testimony during the first two hours of the session.

The retrial began Friday, Aug. 5, and initially was expected to last up to three weeks.

However, that was before a three-day recess this past Thursday, Friday and Monday.

Chandler was arrested in 2011 and charged with the July 7, 2002, murders of her ex-husband Mike Sisco, 47, and his fiancé, Karen Harkness, 53, at a duplex in the 2200 block of S.W. Westport Square in west Topeka.

Earlier testimony indicated Harkness had been shot five times and Sisco seven times from a 9 mm handgun while they were in bed in the basement of the Harkness residence, located just southeast of S.W. 21st and Wanamaker.

Chandler was convicted of the double-murder in 2012.

However, in 2018, the Kansas Supreme Court overturned Chandler’s conviction, citing misconduct by former prosecutor Jacqie Spradling, who has since been disbarred.

Chandler, who has maintained her innocence, then was granted a retrial, which is ongoing.

Following her 2012 conviction, Chandler was at the Topeka Correctional Facility, the state’s only prison for women.

Since 2018, when her conviction was overturned, she has been in the Shawnee County Jail.

Charles Kitt, chief of staff for the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, is prosecuting the case for the state.

Chandler, 62, is being represented by defense lawyers Tom Bath, Tricia Bath and Mark Hartman, of the Leawood-based firm Bath & Edmonds.

Wednesday’s first witness was John T. Wilson, of Las Vegas, a retired crime scene investigator with the Kansas City Police Department.

Wilson said he was asked by Chandler defense lawyer Tom Bath in June 2021 to reconstruct the crime scene.

Using evidence and reports from the Topeka Police Department, Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Federal Bureau of Investigation, Wilson reconstructed the crime scene.

In his investigation, Wilson said he attempted to determine the trajectory at which 12 shots were fired.

The information from the trajectory could help determine the height of the shooter.

Wilson said his initial calculations indicated the shooter was “very tall,” possibly 6-feet-11, but that he conducted further analysis to be as “conservative” as possible to get a shorter height.

Wilson said he conducted additional analysis regarding the trajectory of the shots that were fired.

He said the shooter would have been 5-feet-11 at the minimum and likely taller than that.

He said he measured Chandler’s eyes from the floor as she wore shoes and said her eyes were 62 inches, or 5-feet-2, from the floor.

In his questioning of Wilson, Tom Bath said Chandler was 5-feet-6 inches tall.

Wilson said the Topeka Police Department’s reports indicated the bed where Harkness and Sisco were at the time of the shooting was a king-size model that measured 76-by-80 inches.

Wilson stated that in his crime-scene reconstruction, he looked at photos and diagrams to determine locations of bullet holes in the bed, where Harkness and Sisco were at the time they were shot, as well as in walls near the bed.

Wilson said “two points” are needed to determine the trajectory of a bullet.

Wilson said he came to Topeka and was able to examine a fitted sheet from the mattress at the crime scene.

He said the crime-scene reports he viewed didn’t indicate the distance between the bed and wall near the headboard. However, he said photos showed the headboard was close to the wall.

In a PowerPoint presentation showing a photo from the crime scene, Wilson said he didn’t understand why the bed had been moved away from the wall.

Had the bed been left in its original location, he said, the five bullet holes in the mattress would have lined up with bullet holes in the wall, which could have helped establish the trajectory at which the shots were fired.

He said he had “zero confidence” in trajectory reports from the crime scene.

Wilson also discussed blood-stain patterns from the crime scene.

Kitt then questioned Wilson starting at 11:30 a.m. and asked him about his training and qualifications in blood-pattern analysis.

Wilson said he believed all of the shots were “aimed” because the two were hit 12 times while they were moving.

Kitt also asked Wilson if he were paid to reconstruct the crime scene. Wilson said he was paid $26,000 from the state of Kansas for his work over the past 14 months and will be paid more to testify in person, noting he will be paid a little over $6,000 more for expenses and to testify.

Kitt asked Wilson if his job in the case was to eliminate Chandler as a suspect.

Wilson said he was asked to reconstruct the crime scene and that prior evidence from the Topeka police, Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Federal Bureau of Investigation had already excluded Chandler through analysis of blood stains, hairs, fibers, fingerprints and DNA.

Kitt also questioned Wilson on his findings that the shooter was three feet from the bed.

Kitt suggested such an assessment was better left to a firearms expert, but Wilson stated he believed his analysis was correct and that the shooter wasn’t on the bed.

At the outset of Tuesday’s session, Judge Cheryl Rios told jurors that testimony could be completed in the next few days, and it was possible they could start deliberations around Thursday.

During the retrial’s first 10 days, testimony was heard from approximately 50 different people, including family members of Harkness and Sisco; Topeka police officers and detectives; a Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent; and a former business acquaintance of Chandler’s from Denver.

Testimony also was heard from a friend of Chandler’s from Arizona; experts from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation; coworkers and friends of Harkness; and former neighbors of Harkness in the 2200 block of S.W. Westport Square, where the double-homicide occurred.

The state rested its case on Day 8 of the retrial on Tuesday morning, Aug. 16.

The defense then began calling witnesses Tuesday, Aug. 16.

The retrial, like the first one in 2012, is garnering national media attention.

