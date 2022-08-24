Financial reports highlight expenditures for “Vote No,” “Vote Yes” campaigns

By Tori Whalen
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some updated reports outlining the campaign finance reports of the Kansas primary election reveal how much money both sides of the “Value Them Both” Amendment contributed to their respective campaigns.

13 NEWS reported Tuesday, August 23, that the “Value Them Both Association” spent more than $7 million between January 1 and August 17. During that same period, the pro-life group ‘Kansans for Life’ spent $1.6 million for the campaign.

The main group pushing the “no” vote was the “Kansans for constitutional freedom” organization. The group reported about $10.7 million spent since the first of the year.

Each report can be found at the Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission website.

The “Value Them Both “amendment that was up for election on the August 2 primary ballot, stated that the Kansas constitution does not guarantee the right to an abortion, but the vote failed by about 165,000 votes.

