Emporia State football adds scholarship in honor of Brexten Green

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State football announced the addition of a scholarship in honor of fallen teammate Brexten Green on Wednesday.

Head coach Garin Higgins told the team about the scholarship Sunday night at the last team meeting before classes started. He also announced the first recipient would be Carter Richardson, a defensive lineman from Elkhorn, NE.

The program says the scholarship is awarded to a walk-on player who represents the traits that made Green a memorable player on the team. That being, a player with an outstanding work ethic that had to truly earn their way into the program, someone that cares about and is dedicated to the Hornets.

The decision was made by the Emporia State football coaching staff in talks with Brexten Green’s parents, Brett and LaMae Green.

Green was about to enter his second year with the Hornets, but passed away in a cliff diving accident on July 2nd at Grand Lake in Oklahoma.

He was an All-State selection by the Oklahoma Coaches Association in the 2020 Oklahoma Class A State Champion Wildcats in high school.

Richardson, a red-shirt freshman as well, was Green’s roommate at Emporia State.

