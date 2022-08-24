Eastbound Bluemont closing on Tuesday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - On Tuesday morning both eastbound lanes of Bluemont Avenue at the intersection with North Manhattan Avenue were closed to allow for the pouring of new concrete. During this closure, eastbound traffic on Anderson Avenue will be detoured south at 14th Street and around Aggieville via Poyntz Avenue and 11th Street. Westbound traffic on Bluemont Avenue will be unaffected by this closure and Aggieville will remain open on Moro street.

Once the concrete has cured completely, which is estimated to occur by Friday, August 27, new 2-inch asphalt will be laid atop the concrete base. When this work is complete, Bluemont Avenue should reopen fully to all four lanes by this weekend. The North Manhattan Avenue closure continues between Laramie and Moro Streets.

Business along Aggieville has remained in good shape even with all the construction going on around the area. Taylor Lembright, an employee at varsity donuts, said, “It will be a lot easier to get here in the mornings and everything will just be a lot smoother wants all of this is done.”

Road workers are also doing asphalt repairs out on Claflin Road from Beechwood Terrace east to Browning Avenue. Claflin will be reduced to one lane with multiple lane closures in this area during this period of work. The closure will primarily affect the customers of Radina’s on the Hill.

