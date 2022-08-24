Clay Center takes next steps toward planned community trails

CLAY CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - Clay Center is taking the next steps toward a planned trail to encompass the entire community.

The Clay Center Community Improvement Foundation says over the next 5 years, it will install several trail projects funded by grants and donations from various sources.

As envisioned, the Foundation said there will be a designated trail around the entire town to provide safe travel for school children, older residents and families. It also said the trail will promote the development of a healthy living lifestyle in the community.

Pictured is the first of the planned trails.

Donations for the Clay Center Exploration Trails can be made HERE.

