Clay Center takes next steps toward planned community trails

Clay Center Community Trails
Clay Center Community Trails(Clay Center Community Improvement Foundation)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - Clay Center is taking the next steps toward a planned trail to encompass the entire community.

The Clay Center Community Improvement Foundation says over the next 5 years, it will install several trail projects funded by grants and donations from various sources.

As envisioned, the Foundation said there will be a designated trail around the entire town to provide safe travel for school children, older residents and families. It also said the trail will promote the development of a healthy living lifestyle in the community.

Pictured is the first of the planned trails.

Donations for the Clay Center Exploration Trails can be made HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Lowder was recently fired from Sacred Heart Elementary for her role in Emporia's Vote No...
Leader of Emporia’s Vote No campaign unclear on future after losing job at elementary school
Shawn Adams and his family.
GoFundMe created for hospitalized Wamego mail truck driver
Two arrested following Topeka narcotics search
Stephanie Graham
Woman behind bars after results of 2-year-old search warrant
Missing 15-year-old Trinity.
Missing 16-year-old found, 15-year-old thought to be with her still lost

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Pouring of new concrete
Eastbound Bluemont closing on Tuesday
FILE
SW 17th St. project set to close sections of road in phases
Generic image / Tap water
Nemaha boil order rescinded 2 days after order was placed