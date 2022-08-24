Chiefs QB, Hall of Famer Len Dawson dies at 87

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Len Dawson, former quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs and broadcaster has died at the age of 87.

In a statement given to KMBC in Kansas City on Wednesday morning, Aug. 24, the family of Len Dawson confirmed that the former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and broadcaster had passed away overnight.

Dawson, at the age of 41, led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Superbowl and was dubbed Most Valuable Player in the victory over the Minnesota Vikings. He remains the franchise leader in touchdown passes and passing yards.

The legendary quarterback and eventual Hall of Famer retired from playing football in 1975. He was also eventually known as a broadcaster and analyst and joined the cast of HBO’s “Inside the NFL.”

In 1979, Dawson was enshrined in the Chiefs Hall of Fame. In 1987, he was then inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Len Dawson, the 87-year-old Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title, has entered hospice care. (Robert Scott/AP)

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 1970, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson (16) turns around to hand the ball off to running back Mike Garrett (21) during the Super Bowl IV football game in New Orleans. As the Chiefs prepare to play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, many members of the 1970 team never lived to see the the Chiefs return to the championship game, and many others are in failing health. (AP Photo/File) (WIBW)

Dawson had been moved to hospice on Aug. 12 and the family told KMBC that they thanked the staff at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City for their unwavering support.

