Chiefs QB, Hall of Famer Len Dawson dies at 87
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Len Dawson, former quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs and broadcaster has died at the age of 87.
In a statement given to KMBC in Kansas City on Wednesday morning, Aug. 24, the family of Len Dawson confirmed that the former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and broadcaster had passed away overnight.
Dawson, at the age of 41, led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Superbowl and was dubbed Most Valuable Player in the victory over the Minnesota Vikings. He remains the franchise leader in touchdown passes and passing yards.
The legendary quarterback and eventual Hall of Famer retired from playing football in 1975. He was also eventually known as a broadcaster and analyst and joined the cast of HBO’s “Inside the NFL.”
In 1979, Dawson was enshrined in the Chiefs Hall of Fame. In 1987, he was then inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Dawson had been moved to hospice on Aug. 12 and the family told KMBC that they thanked the staff at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City for their unwavering support.
