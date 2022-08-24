Bow Slinger Tournament out at Fort Riley

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley held their 4th annual Bow Slinger Tournament event on Saturday August 20th out on base. The event is step with a bunch of obstacles all around with 30 3D targets and the winner of the tournament is rewarded $500. This event brings in a good number of people from not only around the area but also the country. The Outdoor Rec Branch Chief, Todd Lovin, says, “It’s a great tournament and also to show people a little about Fort Riley.”

Not only was the tournament going on but they also had displays out to show people what they do on base and on how they operate different tasks. “This is a great way to educate and teach them that the army can be a way for them to get to where they want to go in life or serve their country”, says David Smith, Captain Manhattan Recruiting Company.

This event is a great way to get out and see what the army has to offer and have some fun with the family. Command Sergant Major Albert Serrano says, “we like to host this and open it up to everyone to show them displays and demonstrations on what we do.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.