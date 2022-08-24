Bow Slinger Tournament out at Fort Riley

By Joseph Robben
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley held their 4th annual Bow Slinger Tournament event on Saturday August 20th out on base. The event is step with a bunch of obstacles all around with 30 3D targets and the winner of the tournament is rewarded $500. This event brings in a good number of people from not only around the area but also the country. The Outdoor Rec Branch Chief, Todd Lovin, says, “It’s a great tournament and also to show people a little about Fort Riley.”

Not only was the tournament going on but they also had displays out to show people what they do on base and on how they operate different tasks. “This is a great way to educate and teach them that the army can be a way for them to get to where they want to go in life or serve their country”, says David Smith, Captain Manhattan Recruiting Company.

This event is a great way to get out and see what the army has to offer and have some fun with the family. Command Sergant Major Albert Serrano says, “we like to host this and open it up to everyone to show them displays and demonstrations on what we do.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Lowder was recently fired from Sacred Heart Elementary for her role in Emporia's Vote No...
Leader of Emporia’s Vote No campaign unclear on future after losing job at elementary school
Shawn Adams and his family.
GoFundMe created for hospitalized Wamego mail truck driver
Two arrested following Topeka narcotics search
Stephanie Graham
Woman behind bars after results of 2-year-old search warrant
Missing 15-year-old Trinity.
Missing 16-year-old found, 15-year-old thought to be with her still lost

Latest News

FILE - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly joins business leaders in Wichita on Aug. 5, 2022.
Wichita selected for new facility, to bring more jobs, investments
FILE
As COVID trends down, lack of beds, staff worry Kansas doctors
Pouring of new concrete
Eastbound Bluemont closing on Tuesday
FILE
SW 17th St. project set to close sections of road in phases