Blown semi-truck tire sends Junction City couple to hospital

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A blown semi-truck tire sent a Junction City couple to the hospital Tuesday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:40 a.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 23, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Carlson Rd. in with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they found that a 2016 Kenworth semi-truck, driven by Thomas Bolds, 55, of Olathe, was headed east on I-70 when the front driver-side tire blew. Meanwhile, a 2020 Ford Explorer, driven by Curtis Johnson, 62, of Junction City, was following the semi and possibly ran over tire debris.

KHP noted that this is when the Explorer left the roadway and went into the center median. Both vehicles came to a stop in the center median.

The report said that while Bolds had no apparent injury, both Johnson and his passenger, Margaret Johnson, 59, were rushed to the University of Kansas St. Francis Hospital in Topeka with possible injuries.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Lowder was recently fired from Sacred Heart Elementary for her role in Emporia's Vote No...
Leader of Emporia’s Vote No campaign unclear on future after losing job at elementary school
Shawn Adams and his family.
GoFundMe created for hospitalized Wamego mail truck driver
Two arrested following Topeka narcotics search
Missing 15-year-old Trinity.
Missing 16-year-old found, 15-year-old thought to be with her still lost
Stephanie Graham
Woman behind bars after results of 2-year-old search warrant

Latest News

Kansas Highway Patrol
Manhattan man rushed to hospital after Jeep rolls over, catches fire
Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson pounds the drumstick on the Chiefs drum...
Chiefs QB, Hall of Famer Len Dawson dies at 87
Crews responded to a house fire shortly before 3:10 a.m.
Dog alerts Topeka homeowner to overnight fire
Hot the next 3 days, on and off rain this weekend into early next week
Heating up to end the week