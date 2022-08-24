Blown semi-truck tire sends Junction City couple to hospital

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A blown semi-truck tire sent a Junction City couple to the hospital Tuesday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:40 a.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 23, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Carlson Rd. in with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they found that a 2016 Kenworth semi-truck, driven by Thomas Bolds, 55, of Olathe, was headed east on I-70 when the front driver-side tire blew. Meanwhile, a 2020 Ford Explorer, driven by Curtis Johnson, 62, of Junction City, was following the semi and possibly ran over tire debris.

KHP noted that this is when the Explorer left the roadway and went into the center median. Both vehicles came to a stop in the center median.

The report said that while Bolds had no apparent injury, both Johnson and his passenger, Margaret Johnson, 59, were rushed to the University of Kansas St. Francis Hospital in Topeka with possible injuries.

