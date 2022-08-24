$176k+ bond listed for Topeka man arrested for child sex crimes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars for the alleged sexual exploitation of a child and has been given a bond upwards of $176,000.

The Topeka Police Department says that Chase Alan Stephens, 28, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into jail around 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Stephens was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on the following:

Sexual exploitation of a child; possess media of a child

Possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant

Driving while license suspended

Failure to wear seatbelt

Vehicle liability insurance required

Topeka bench warrants

Stephens remains behind bars on a $150,000 bond for the first two crimes, a $500 bond on the next three and a $25,925 bond on the bench warrant - bringing his total bond to $176,425.

TPD told 13 NEWS that no further information was available as the investigation remains under investigation.

