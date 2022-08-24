13NEWS’ morning anchor Alyssa Willetts celebrates wedding in Mexico

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Help us wish a heartfelt congratulations to 13 NEWS’ morning anchor Alyssa (formerly) Willetts as she celebrates her nuptials.

Here’s to the newlywed Colton and Alyssa Miller. The two of them celebrated their wedding in Cancún this week.

Alyssa and Colton Miller (WIBW)

Alyssa and Colton met and started dating in college. Alyssa graduated from Oklahoma Wesleyan University, where she got her degree in Film.

Colton and Alyssa have a Goldendoodle named Millie, and in their free time they like to workout together at LionHeart Fitness in Topeka.

Alyssa and Colton Miller celebrated their wedding in Cancun this week. (WIBW)

