13NEWS’ morning anchor Alyssa Willetts celebrates wedding in Mexico

Alyssa and Colton Miller
Alyssa and Colton Miller(WIBW)
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Help us wish a heartfelt congratulations to 13 NEWS’ morning anchor Alyssa (formerly) Willetts as she celebrates her nuptials.

Here’s to the newlywed Colton and Alyssa Miller. The two of them celebrated their wedding in Cancún this week.

Alyssa and Colton Miller
Alyssa and Colton Miller(WIBW)

Alyssa and Colton met and started dating in college. Alyssa graduated from Oklahoma Wesleyan University, where she got her degree in Film.

Colton and Alyssa have a Goldendoodle named Millie, and in their free time they like to workout together at LionHeart Fitness in Topeka.

Alyssa and Colton Miller celebrated their wedding in Cancun this week.
Alyssa and Colton Miller celebrated their wedding in Cancun this week.(WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Lowder was recently fired from Sacred Heart Elementary for her role in Emporia's Vote No...
Leader of Emporia’s Vote No campaign unclear on future after losing job at elementary school
Shawn Adams and his family.
GoFundMe created for hospitalized Wamego mail truck driver
Two arrested following Topeka narcotics search
Stephanie Graham
Woman behind bars after results of 2-year-old search warrant
Kansas Highway Patrol
Driver injured after eating donut leads to wreck along I-70

Latest News

US Coast Guard
U.S. Coast Guard office in Topeka celebrates 40th anniversary
Sunny And Hot Again Tomorrow
Sunny And Hot Again Tomorrow
Sen. Roger Marshall (R - Kansas) stands under the Polk Quincy Viaduct after discussing the...
Sen. Roger Marshall tours Polk Quincy viaduct
Evergy breaking ground on new solar arrays in Topeka
FreeState, Evergy break ground on new solar arrays in Topeka