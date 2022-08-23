Woman writes bad check to purchase $12K vehicle in Manhattan

Riley County Police Department/Facebook
Riley County Police Department/Facebook(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Redline Auto is down by one $12,000 vehicle after a woman wrote a bad check to purchase it.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, officers were called to the 4600 block of Skyway Dr. in Manhattan with reports of fraud.

When officials arrived, Redline Auto reported to them that a 56-year-old woman wrote a bad $12,000 check to buy a car.

If anyone has information about the incident, they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112.

