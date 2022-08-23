Woman behind bars after results of 2-year-old search warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is behind bars following the results of a search warrant conducted more than two years prior.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that Stephanie Anne Graham, 44, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on Monday, Aug. 22, following the results of a search warrant conducted in May 2020.

The Sheriff’s Office said Graham was booked into jail on multiple warrants, only one of which came from its agency. This warrant was the result of a search warrant conducted more than two years prior which accused her of possession of opiates and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

Graham was also booked into jail for two counts of possession of opiates, two counts of use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, theft of less than $1,500, identity theft, driving while suspended, vehicle transfer of ownership, and vehicle liability insurance.

Graham remains behind bars on a $5,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the crimes should contact the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s at 785-251-2200 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

