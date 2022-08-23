Two arrested following Topeka narcotics search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested two people following a narcotics search performed Monday in the Hillcrest neighborhood.

Officers with the TPD narcotics unit and Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in the 1700 block of SE Morrison; uncovering drugs. stolen property and firearms, according to TPD.

TPD says Jason Fisher, 43, was arrested for meth distribution, possession of stolen property, and possession of a firearm as a felon. Kimberly Harris, 36, was booked for drug possession and an outstanding warrant.

