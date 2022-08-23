Two arrested following Topeka narcotics search

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested two people following a narcotics search performed Monday in the Hillcrest neighborhood.

Officers with the TPD narcotics unit and Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in the 1700 block of SE Morrison; uncovering drugs. stolen property and firearms, according to TPD.

TPD says Jason Fisher, 43, was arrested for meth distribution, possession of stolen property, and possession of a firearm as a felon. Kimberly Harris, 36, was booked for drug possession and an outstanding warrant.

