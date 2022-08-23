Tuesday forecast: Seasonal again today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Watch out for some patchy fog this morning. The weather today will be similar to the past couple days before temperatures start to get more in the 90s the rest of the week. Thursday is still expected to be the hottest day of the week with rain expected this weekend.

Taking Action:

Make sure you’re staying hydrated this week. Even though we’re not going to be dealing with extreme heat, heat indices could still reach the mid to even upper 90s by Thursday.

The next storm system of interest will be this weekend with rain returning to the area. Still uncertain about exact details including timing and how much rain to expect so keep checking back through the week for updates. As of now it’s not expected to be a washout with Saturday mostly dry as rain will be developing by Saturday evening and continuing into Sunday where having a Plan B of remaining inside wouldn’t be a bad idea. Same can be said for Monday as well.



While some models are hinting at isolated showers later this work week, the better chance of rain moves through this weekend into early next week. This will likely be our best shot at rain to end the month of August which will also close the book on rainfall for the summer season so while it may have an impact on parts of the weekend, rain is needed because it has been dry since June 1 relative to where we should be.

Normal High: 88/Normal Low: 66 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 80s, an isolated 90° can’t be ruled out. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds calm.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds S/SE 5-10 mph.

Low-mid 90s are expected Thursday with low 90s on Friday although some areas along HWY 36 may still remain in the 80s on either or both days. The first chance of an isolated shower is late Thursday into Thursday night mainly in extreme northeast Kansas. Right now it’s too small of a chance to put in the 8 day so will continue to monitor this chance in the next couple days. There is also a chance of rain Friday night as well with most of Saturday dry.

On and off showers/storms will be in the area late Saturday through at least early Tuesday morning but models differ on how long rain lasts with one model continuing to bring rounds of rain even through next Thursday while the other model has next Wednesday and Thursday dry.

