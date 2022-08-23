Topeka woman taken to hospital following rollover crash on Highway 75

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 23, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman recovered in the hospital after a rollover crash near Soldier on Monday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:25 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 165.9 on Highway 75 - less than a mile north of 46th St.

Officials reported that a 1998 Ford Expedition driven by Kathryn Fry, 31, of Topeka, was headed north on the highway. When, for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway.

According to KHP, Fry overcorrected which overturned the vehicle.

Fry was rushed to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with suspected minor injuries.

