Texas man arrested for meth after deputies stop car with fraudulent plates

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Texas man is behind bars in Jackson Co. after officials found methamphetamine during a traffic stop on a car with allegedly fraudulent plates.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office reports that Daniel Avila-Lopez, 28, of Dallas, was put behind bars after a traffic stop on Sunday evening, Aug. 21.

Around 8:15 p.m., officials said deputies stopped a Honda Civic which had allegedly been speeding and showing a fraudulent temporary tag from Texas. ]

During the stop, methamphetamine was found in the vehicle.

Avial-Lopez was identified as the driver and booked into the Jackson Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license and displaying illegal registration.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.