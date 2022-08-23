Texas man arrested for meth after deputies stop car with fraudulent plates

Daniel Avila-Lopez
Daniel Avila-Lopez(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Texas man is behind bars in Jackson Co. after officials found methamphetamine during a traffic stop on a car with allegedly fraudulent plates.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office reports that Daniel Avila-Lopez, 28, of Dallas, was put behind bars after a traffic stop on Sunday evening, Aug. 21.

Around 8:15 p.m., officials said deputies stopped a Honda Civic which had allegedly been speeding and showing a fraudulent temporary tag from Texas. ]

During the stop, methamphetamine was found in the vehicle.

Avial-Lopez was identified as the driver and booked into the Jackson Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license and displaying illegal registration.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Folsom
Man arrested in North Topeka shooting of elderly man
Mail truck driver seriously injured following three-vehicle crash on Highway 24
Alexis Lowder was recently fired from Sacred Heart Elementary for her role in Emporia's Vote No...
Leader of Emporia’s Vote No campaign unclear on future after losing job at elementary school
Crash at US-54 near Kingman.
72-year-old man killed in head-on semi truck collision in southern Kansas
Police said late Sunday night the children were found at a relative’s house. The vehicle was...
Amber Alert canceled after 2 missing children found safe in Kansas City

Latest News

FILE
Topeka woman taken to hospital following rollover crash on Highway 75
FILE
2 vehicles reported stolen in Manhattan, 1 recovered
13 News This Morning At 6AM
More 90s are expected the rest of the week with rain this weekend
Seasonal again today