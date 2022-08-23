Shooting causes $1,000 damage to Manhattan vehicle, no injuries reported

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting an unoccupied vehicle in Manhattan early Tuesday morning.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, officers were called to the 300 block of N 9th St. with reports of a shooting.

When officials arrived, they said a 38-year-old man had reported his unoccupied car had been shot four times costing him about $1,000.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

