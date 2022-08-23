Shooting causes $1,000 damage to Manhattan vehicle, no injuries reported

FILE
FILE(Riley Co. Police Dept.)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting an unoccupied vehicle in Manhattan early Tuesday morning.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, officers were called to the 300 block of N 9th St. with reports of a shooting.

When officials arrived, they said a 38-year-old man had reported his unoccupied car had been shot four times costing him about $1,000.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Folsom
Man arrested in North Topeka shooting of elderly man
Mail truck driver seriously injured following three-vehicle crash on Highway 24
Alexis Lowder was recently fired from Sacred Heart Elementary for her role in Emporia's Vote No...
Leader of Emporia’s Vote No campaign unclear on future after losing job at elementary school
Crash at US-54 near Kingman.
72-year-old man killed in head-on semi truck collision in southern Kansas
Police said late Sunday night the children were found at a relative’s house. The vehicle was...
Amber Alert canceled after 2 missing children found safe in Kansas City

Latest News

Riley County Police are investigating the theft of more than $6,000 worth of Pirelli tires from...
Riley Co. Historical Museum out $900 after windows broken out
Missing 15-year-old Trinity.
Missing 16-year-old found, 15-year-old thought to be with her still lost
Stephanie Graham
Woman behind bars after results of 2-year-old search warrant
No arrests, injuries after two Ogden men pull guns on each other