Shooting causes $1,000 damage to Manhattan vehicle, no injuries reported
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting an unoccupied vehicle in Manhattan early Tuesday morning.
The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, officers were called to the 300 block of N 9th St. with reports of a shooting.
When officials arrived, they said a 38-year-old man had reported his unoccupied car had been shot four times costing him about $1,000.
If anyone has information about the crime, they should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.
