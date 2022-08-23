Shawnee Fire Station’s public recycling removed after repeated misuse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee Co. Fire Station is removing its public recycling bins after the receptacles were repeatedly misused.

The Mission Township Fire district says they have noticed on multiple occasions non-recyclable trash, from mattresses to random trash strewn along the area. There were also some moments, according to Mission Township’s Fire Chief, Forrest Walter, that were disrespectful.

“I have had people yelling at our firefighters and even flipping them off when we are out doing training, filling trucks, believing that we are in their way for the recycling bins and, first and foremost, we are a fire department, and we have to do our skills and our training,” said Walter. “We try to stay out of people’s way, but it is what it is.”

The fire chief even recounted a time when fish guts were dumped into the recycling receptacle and the department could smell fish for days, and when one vehicle was hit twice by the recycling truck. After years of the department offering recycling services, the department has decided to no longer have recycling bins available.

“At this point and talking to staff and finding out that all the negative things that have happened to them it is outweighing the positive things,” said Walter. “I am hoping Shawnee County can come up with another idea for somebody else to maybe pick it up, but right now, mission township is not participating in recycle program.”

Class 3 barricades have been placed along the area where the recycling bins once were because staff members are concerned that after the new change the residents would still bring trash or recycling to be dumped.

“I know it’s going to upset some people, because people just don’t want to throw recycled stuff in the trash,” said Walter. “There are other avenues. I would recommend calling the refuge department. I know you can have a service set-up for you at home.”

For more information, you can call the Shawnee Co. refuse department at (785) 233-4774.

