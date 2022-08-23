Shawnee County gross domestic product grew by over $1.12 billion in one year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -In Shawnee County, nearly all local industries saw a rise in output in 2021. A major year of the pandemic.

According to the Greater Topeka Partnership, with that $1.12 billion dollar of output, the size of Shawnee County’s total economy grew by just over 10% between 2020 to 2021.

So, how is that defined?

“This measures the overall economy it measures all the businesses and the output of businesses and consumers spend in the economy,” said Freddy Mawyin, Go Topeka’s senior economic advisor.

The $1.12 billion comes from several around Topeka.

“It comes from us consuming products from local businesses, retail spending, but it also comes from products, healthcare, the hospital providing medical services, real estate,” he explained.

Several projects within Topeka contributed to the growth.

“One example of significant growth would be one of the projects, the Walmart distribution center. It was a very large capital project, employing high pay wages so that would be a win that positively affects our total economy,” he said.

