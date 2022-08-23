Sara Burgess leading by example on Topeka West football coaching staff

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - First year head coach Russell Norton said in three to five years he’ll be asking Wide receivers coach Sara Burgess for a job.

“She knows how to communicate with everybody on every level and I’m telling you, it’s going to take her places. I’ve told her since day one, she can be a Rockstar in this business.”

Burgess is currently a Special Ed teacher at Topeka High School and she was a coach for their football program last year.

“I think when we break the game down, women have a place here in football and we do it well,” Burgess said.

She told 13 Sports she would always go by a certain name.

“Ever since I was a kid, my nickname on every sports team that I had was coach. I was the kid that was always wanting to motivate and guide kids where they needed to go even if I was a peer of theirs.”

From playing many different sports growing up and being surrounded by her family who love football, she knew the sport was her calling.

“The cerebral that comes around football is one of my favorite things about coaching. So that’s how I got into being interested in coaching football,” Burgess said.

Burgess says she’s thrilled to be a leader for the Chargers.

“That makes me absolutely elated but it’s just one step closer to people accepting the fact that this is a gender neutral sport,” Burgess said.

A perfect example of that, Tristyn Johnson. Johnson is on the girls wrestling team and was a state runner-up last year. She came out to her first practice on Monday and head coach Russell Norton says having Burgess around is huge.

“She (Johnson) said ‘Coach Norton, I want to play football because of Coach Burgess.’” If that doesn’t tell you about how infectious she(Burgess) is, I don’t know what does.”

Johnson told 13 Sports she knew something was different at school one day.

“Seeing a female walking out leaving school like, ‘What’s the girl doing out there? Is she the manager.’” I came back to school, she isn’t no manager, she’s coaching,” Johnson said.

Johnson says if she can do this, anything is possible.

“If I can do wrestling, I feel like I can do football. If I can do football, I mean what else is there,” Johnson said.

Norton says Burgess brings that different perspective and that’s what will be different on the sidelines.

“In the world we live in, why would we limit somebody? Why would we put somebody in a box? Let’s not judge a book by its cover. Let’s give somebody the ability to step outside of a comfort zone. Be comfortable with being uncomfortable. I think this is a huge step for women in sports.”

Norton says Burgess is respected in the highest regard. That’s where Burgess said she hopes she can continue to change the game.

“To see her (Johnson) out here and putting herself out there to be successful and to be a trailblazer on her own is important,” Burgess said. That’s something that I will honor and hype up and I’m going to promote to everybody.”

