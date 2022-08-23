Salvation Army asks for community aid to cheer low-income nursing homes

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Salvation Army is starting the holiday cheer a little early in 2022 and has asked the community for help donating items for low-income nursing homes.

The Topeka Salvation Army says starting Thursday, Sept. 1, through Tuesday, Nov. 1, it needs the community’s help to collect items for three low-income nursing homes. It said those nursing homes include:

  • Countryside Health Center - 440 SE Winfield
  • Providence Nursing Home - 1112 SE Republican
  • Advena Nursing Home - 2015 SE 10th Ave.

The Salvation Army noted that needed items include puzzles, coloring books, crayons or colored pencils, reading books, shampoo and conditioner, and body lotion. It said the items will be put together with other items during the holiday season to create baskets for those who reside in the homes.

Often, the Salvation Army said these residents are forgotten during the Christmas season.

Those who wish to donate can leave items at the Topeka Salvation Army, 1320 SE 6th St., at the front desk during its normal business hours - 9 a.m. to 11 and 1 p.m. to 4.

