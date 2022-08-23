Riley Co. Historical Museum out $900 after windows broken out

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers are searching for the culprit who broke out three windows at the Riley Co. Historical Museum over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, officers were called to the Riley County Historical Museum at 2309 Claflin Rd. with reports of criminal damage to property.

When officers arrived, they said they found that three of the windows had been broken out which cost the business about $900.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

