Police: Suspect in Oklahoma deputy shooting planned to kill

This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office shows Oklahoma County...
This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office shows Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Deputy Bobby Swartz. Authorities said Swartz was shot and killed and a second deputy wounded while the two were serving eviction papers at a home on the southwest side of Oklahoma City.(Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police say the man suspected of fatally shooting an Oklahoma deputy sheriff and wounding another planned to kill law enforcement officers.

Oklahoma City police Chief Wade Gourley said Tuesday that evidence inside the home where Benjamin Plank was showed he was “100%” ready to kill any officer.

Plank was arrested on murder, shooting with intent to kill and other warrants after the Monday shooting death of Oklahoma County Deputy Bobby Swartz and wounding of Deputy Mark Johns.

Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said the deputies were serving eviction papers when they were shot. Jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on Plank’s behalf.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Folsom
Man arrested in North Topeka shooting of elderly man
Alexis Lowder was recently fired from Sacred Heart Elementary for her role in Emporia's Vote No...
Leader of Emporia’s Vote No campaign unclear on future after losing job at elementary school
Mail truck driver seriously injured following three-vehicle crash on Highway 24
Two arrested following Topeka narcotics search
The Lawrence Police Department released video of a high speed chase from July 31.
Video released from high speed chase and arrest in Lawrence

Latest News

Saint George’s Police Chief submits resignation
Krispy Kreme will be offering doughnut-shaped dog biscuits for pups of all ages and sizes.
Krispy Kreme to offer new doggy doughnuts to celebrate National Dog Day
President Joe Biden speaks about "The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022" in the State Dining Room...
After delay, Biden readies student loan help, payment pause
Emporia Police launch investigation at Emporia High School
A screen grab taken from body camera video shows Rayshard Brooks, right, as he speaks with...
Officers won’t face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting