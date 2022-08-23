Over $7 million spent by Value Them Both Association for amendment vote

The group reported $6.7 million dollars in contributions during the 2022 calendar year.
By Bryan Grabauskas and Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over $7 million dollars went into the effort to pass the ‘Value Them Both’ amendment in this year’s primary election.

The Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission reported $7.1 million in total expenditures from the Value Them Both Association.

The amendment failed to pass by about 150,000 votes. The results of a nine-county recount issued yesterday confirmed the result.

