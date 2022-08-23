No arrests, injuries after two Ogden men pull guns on each other

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - No arrests or injuries were reported when two men in Ogden pulled their guns on each other over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, officers were called to the 100 block of Linden St. in Ogden with reports of aggravated assault.

When officers arrived, they said two men, 22 and 23, were both listed as the victims and the suspects when they pulled guns on each other.

RCPD did not report any injuries or arrests in the incident.

