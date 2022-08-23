Missing 16-year-old found, 15-year-old thought to be with her still lost

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - A missing 16-year-old girl from the Wamego area has been found while the missing 15-year-old thought to be with her remains to be located.

The Wamego Police Department says that as of 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, missing 16-year-old Alejandra has been found. However, Trinity, the 15-year-old girl she was believed to be with, still has not been found.

Alejandra was reported missing around Aug. 17 and was listed as a runaway from Manhattan.

Wamego Police have now been searching for Trinity for over a week since she ran away from a home in Salina on Aug. 12. She is described as 5-foot-2 and was last seen with red and black hair.

WPD also said that Trinity could be in the Manhattan, Fort Riley or Junction City areas.

Officials also noted that they do follow up on tips. So, if anyone has information about Trinity’s whereabouts, they should call WPD at 785-456-9553.

