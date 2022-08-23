Manhattan woman scammed out of $600 on Facebook Marketplace

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman is down about $600 after a Facebook Marketplace scam.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, officers were called to the 500 block of N 4th St. with reports of fraud.

When officials arrived, they said a 21-year-old female reported that she had been selling furniture on Facebook Marketplace and had been scammed out of $600.

Officers did not indicate how the woman was scammed.

If anyone has information about this crime, they should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

