LPD attempts to ID driver speeding 100+ mph on motorcycle

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department is attempting to identify a motorcyclist clocked going faster than 100 mph and has reminded drivers to slow down and drive safely.

The Lawrence Police Department says officers clocked the pictured motorcyclist driving at more than 100 miles per hour on Wednesday, Aug. 17. However, the officer who caught the driver’s speed was on his way to a different call but notified other officers.

Once an investigation began later, officers said they found photos of the suspect.

Over the summer, LPD noted that there have been various complaints of motorcyclists speeding through town. Officers said they have seen the destructive and agonizing results of this behavior too often.

While the pictures are not of great quality, LPD said if anyone knows who this man is, they should give that information to officers at 785-832-7501.

