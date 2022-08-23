KU volleyball adds former player to staff

Tori Miller
Tori Miller(University of Kansas)
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 23, 2022
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - University of Kansas volleyball coach Ray Bechard announced on Tuesday the addition of former KU volleyball player Tori Miller to its staff for the upcoming 2022 season.

Miller, who most recently served as the Director of Volleyball Operations at Air Force, will serve as the Tech Coordinator for the Jayhawks this season. Miller also worked at Wichita State for two years as a graduate assistant on the Shockers staff. In addition to helping the coaching staff during practice and matches, Miller managed the program’s scouting and analytic software, assisted with team travel, and served as an assistant director for multiple fundraising programs.

A native of Derby, Kansas, Miller earned her bachelor’s degree in education from KU in 2018, before completing her Masters in the same field from Wichita State in 2021. During her time with the Jayhawks, Miller served as a defensive specialist on the volleyball team. A four-year academic all-conference selection and member of four NCAA Tournament teams, Miller played on the 2016 that won the Big 12 title and on the 2015 team that advanced to the NCAA Final Four.

