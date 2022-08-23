Kansas Prep Zone: Shawnee Heights

Shawnee Heights football 2022
By Vince Lovergine
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Thunderbirds are coming off a big season in 2021 in terms of improving their record.

Shawnee Heights went 5-5 compared to 1-8 in 2020.

Their defense was a bright spot for the team. They had six games of seven points or less and two shutouts. Offensively, they scored above 3o points four times.

Head Coach Jason Swift says this is a young squad with a ton of talent.

They ended last season winning four of their last five games. Swift says those players who were a part of that run, a good nucleus of players are back this year.

Players like Outside Linebacker Sean Wunder and Jaye Jones, it’s go time.

“Looking forward to being a senior, being a leader for everyone,” Wunder said. “I’ve been starting for three years so I’m looking forward to being in charge and hopefully be a good leader.”

Safety Jaye Jones is looking at the bigger picture and he believes this team can compete with anyone.

“Definitely a winning record. I see that and proving everybody wrong who they thought we would lose to and we beat everybody and make a deep run in the playoffs,” Jones said.

Swift says his squad is hungry and ready to play under the lights.

“I think we’re going to be physical,” Swift said. “Our kids are strong, one of the strongest teams we had in the past years. They’re smart, they’re football IQ guys and they’re really coachable and respectful, so to me that tells me they’re bought in.”

Shawnee Heights kicks things off at Piper Sept. 2 at seven.

