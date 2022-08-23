K-State women’s basketball releases non-conference schedule

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State women’s basketball head coach Jeff Mittie announced the complete non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season on Tuesday. The Wildcats’ non-conference slate features 10 home games, including a visit from defending Big Ten champion Iowa.

K-State’s 2022-23 non-conference schedule includes five games against teams that reached the postseason in 2021-22, including two teams that played in the NCAA Tournament (Iowa and Arkansas) and three teams that played in the WNIT (Houston, Kansas City and South Dakota State).

K-State officially begins its 55th season of action on Monday, November 7, when the Wildcats host Central Arkansas.

To purchase tickets to any of the Wildcats’ 19-game home schedule, click here. The full non-conference schedule can be seen below.

Day Date Opponent Time Location

Monday Oct. 31 Fort Hays State (exhib.) TBA Manhattan, Kan.

Friday Nov. 4 Newman (exhib.) TBA Manhattan, Kan.

Monday Nov. 7 Central Arkansas TBA Manhattan, Kan.

Friday Nov. 11 vs. Wisconsin TBA Milwaukee, Wis.

Thursday Nov. 17 Iowa 8 p.m. Manhattan, Kan.

Friday Nov. 18 UTRGV TBA Manhattan, Kan.

Sunday Nov. 20 Utah Tech TBA Manhattan, Kan.

Paradise Jam (St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands)

Thursday Nov. 24 vs. Clemson 7 p.m. St. Thomas, USVI

Friday Nov. 25 vs. Northern Arizona 4:45 p.m. St. Thomas, USVI

Saturday Nov. 26 vs. Arkansas 7 p.m. St. Thomas, USVI

Sunday Dec. 4 Houston TBA Manhattan, Kan.

Wednesday Dec. 7 Kansas City TBA Manhattan, Kan.

Saturday Dec. 10 vs. South Dakota State TBA Kansas City, Mo.

Sunday Dec. 18 Northern Colorado TBA Manhattan, Kan.

Wednesday Dec. 21 Morgan State TBA Manhattan, Kan.

All times Central | Home games in Bold

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.