K-State women’s basketball releases non-conference schedule

Kansas State women's basketball released its 2022-2023 non-conference schedule on Tuesday.
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State women’s basketball head coach Jeff Mittie announced the complete non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season on Tuesday. The Wildcats’ non-conference slate features 10 home games, including a visit from defending Big Ten champion Iowa.

K-State’s 2022-23 non-conference schedule includes five games against teams that reached the postseason in 2021-22, including two teams that played in the NCAA Tournament (Iowa and Arkansas) and three teams that played in the WNIT (Houston, Kansas City and South Dakota State).

K-State officially begins its 55th season of action on Monday, November 7, when the Wildcats host Central Arkansas.

To purchase tickets to any of the Wildcats’ 19-game home schedule, click here. The full non-conference schedule can be seen below.

Day                        Date                      Opponent                                           Time                      Location

Monday               Oct. 31                  Fort Hays State (exhib.)                  TBA                        Manhattan, Kan.

Friday                   Nov. 4                   Newman (exhib.)                            TBA                        Manhattan, Kan.

Monday               Nov. 7                   Central Arkansas                              TBA                        Manhattan, Kan.

Friday                    Nov. 11                 vs. Wisconsin                                     TBA                        Milwaukee, Wis.

Thursday             Nov. 17                 Iowa                                                      8 p.m.                   Manhattan, Kan.

Friday                   Nov. 18                 UTRGV                                                 TBA                        Manhattan, Kan.

Sunday                 Nov. 20                 Utah Tech                                           TBA                        Manhattan, Kan.

Paradise Jam (St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands)

Thursday             Nov. 24                 vs. Clemson                                        7 p.m.                   St. Thomas, USVI

Friday                    Nov. 25                 vs. Northern Arizona                       4:45 p.m.             St. Thomas, USVI

Saturday              Nov. 26                 vs. Arkansas                                       7 p.m.                   St. Thomas, USVI

Sunday                 Dec. 4                    Houston                                              TBA                        Manhattan, Kan.

Wednesday       Dec. 7                    Kansas City                                         TBA                        Manhattan, Kan.

Saturday              Dec. 10                 vs. South Dakota State                   TBA                        Kansas City, Mo.

Sunday                 Dec. 18                 Northern Colorado                          TBA                        Manhattan, Kan.

Wednesday       Dec. 21                 Morgan State                                    TBA                        Manhattan, Kan.

All times Central | Home games in Bold

