Heartland Hospice recognized as “Best of the Best”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Heartland Hospice in Topeka has been recognized as one of the Best of the Best care homes.

Strategic Health Programs says on Tuesday, Aug. 23, it recognized Heartland Hospice in Topeka as the Best of the Best for its top overall caregiver and family satisfaction score for the 2021 calendar year.

Strategic noted that the annual SHPBest award program is meant to acknowledge hospice providers who consistently provide high-quality service to families and caregivers who need care. It said the 2021 recipients were decided by reviews and ranks of overall CAHPS Hospice benchmarks in the nation.

“SHP is proud to present the SHPBest awards to our top-performing customers. We commend these organizations for their continuous focus on delivering the highest quality of care to their patients”, said Rob Paulsson, President of SHP.

The program also said it is in a unique position to identify and recognize organizations that make family and caregiver satisfaction a priority and have been rewarded for their efforts with high marks.

“This award is an incredible honor and is a direct reflection of the commitment to quality and hard work that our team practices each and every day. We are blessed to be the best of the best out of over 1,600 hospice providers nationwide. This honor will only further motivate our team to continue providing compassionate and high-quality care to our patients and their loved ones. The award demonstrates that the top-quality hospice provider resides in Northeast Kansas with our hospice team,” said Derik Flerlage, Heartland Hospice administrator.

For more information about the awards program, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.