GoFundMe created for hospitalized Wamego mail truck driver

Family says he is sole breadwinner
Shawn Adams and his family.
Shawn Adams and his family.(Sarah Fillinger/GoFundMe)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for travel and medical expenses as a Wamego man continues to recover in a Kansas City hospital following a head-on three-car collision.

Sarah Fillinger, a family member, says she has started a GoFundMe to help pay for the medical expenses of Shawn Adams and to help support his family as he recovers in a local hospital following a terrifying accident.

On Sunday, Aug. 21, Shawn was headed west on Highway 24 in his mail truck for work when an eastbound 2004 Toyota Highlander driven by Heather Kolde, 36, of Topeka, was rear-ended by a 2017 Ford Edge driven by Tristyn Boxberger, 17, of Silver Lake.

This impact pushed the Highlander into the westbound lanes, where Shawn’s mail truck and the SUV collided head-on. He was rushed to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with suspected serious injuries while the other two drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Once at Stormont Vail, Fillinger noted that Shawn was life-flighted to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City where he remains in critical condition as of 9 a.m. on Aug. 23.

Fillinger said that any money raised will go to her sister, Audrey, who is also Shawn’s wife, and their three children to pay for travel back and forth from Wamego to Kansas City, hospital bills and other needs they may encounter.

Fillinger noted that Shawn was the sole provider for their family as Audrey had recently given birth to their third child.

To donate to the family, click HERE.

