Gas prices continue to fall in Kansas

(Source: CNN)
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans are continuing to see prices falling at the gas pump.

According to AAA, the national average price of a gallon of gasoline has fallen every single day since the record high of $5.02 per gallon on June 14th.

In Kansas, the highest recorded average price of regular unleaded hit $4.67 per gallon on June 15th, but it has fallen over a dollar in just over two months and currently sits at $3.51.

Fears of a recession in the U.S. and worries about China’s economy are some of the reasons contributing to the drop of prices, as well as President Biden’s release of emergency oil from the national stockpile.

However, the streak of falling gas prices could be over soon if oil prices start to rise, and the price of U.S. crude oil rose on Tuesday for the first time in months.

