Four Topekans federally indicted on separate firearms, conspiracy charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four Topekans have been federally indicted on separate firearms and conspiracy charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says on Tuesday, Aug. 23, a federal grand jury indicted a Topeka man with three counts of false statements during the acquisition of a firearm.

Court documents indicate that Todd Hetherington, 26, of Topeka, has been accused of buying a total of six pistols from various licensed dealers. However, during these purchases, he allegedly falsely presented himself as the actual transferee or buyer.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating this case as Assistant U.S. Attorney Skipper Jacobs prosecutes.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, Tracee Caselle, 35, Anthony Massengill, 25, and Taylor Sanner, 25, all of Topeka, were also charged with one count of controlled substance conspiracy.

The Office noted that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating this case as Assistant U.S. Attorney Skipper Jacobs prosecutes.

