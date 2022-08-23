Fort Riley to hold annual full-scale exercise Thursday

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley will conduct a full scale, emergency preparedness exercise Thursday, August 25th in the Camp Funston area.

During the day, community members should be aware of an increase in emergency response vehicles and “Giant Voice” loudspeaker announcements.

Officials say certain roads on the installation may be closed and traffic could be rerouted due to the military exercise. Drivers are asked to be patient and to expect delays when travelling on post.

The annual exercise is designed to test and train installation emergency preparedness. It involves Fort Riley personnel and community partners to help test, sync, and evaluate emergency response procedures.

