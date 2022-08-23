Fort Riley to hold annual full-scale exercise Thursday

By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley will conduct a full scale, emergency preparedness exercise Thursday, August 25th in the Camp Funston area.

During the day, community members should be aware of an increase in emergency response vehicles and “Giant Voice” loudspeaker announcements.

Officials say certain roads on the installation may be closed and traffic could be rerouted due to the military exercise. Drivers are asked to be patient and to expect delays when travelling on post.

The annual exercise is designed to test and train installation emergency preparedness. It involves Fort Riley personnel and community partners to help test, sync, and evaluate emergency response procedures.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Folsom
Man arrested in North Topeka shooting of elderly man
Alexis Lowder was recently fired from Sacred Heart Elementary for her role in Emporia's Vote No...
Leader of Emporia’s Vote No campaign unclear on future after losing job at elementary school
Mail truck driver seriously injured following three-vehicle crash on Highway 24
Two arrested following Topeka narcotics search
The Lawrence Police Department released video of a high speed chase from July 31.
Video released from high speed chase and arrest in Lawrence

Latest News

Sunny and warmer through Friday
Sunny skies and warmer through Friday
U.S. 24 construction begins Thursday in Topeka
Gas prices continue to fall in Kansas
FILE
Heartland Hospice recognized as “Best of the Best”