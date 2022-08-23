Former NFL WR Jordy Nelson to surprise school teachers Thursday in Manhattan

Kansas State wide receiver Jordy Nelson (27) celebrates with teammates in front of the Kansas...
Kansas State wide receiver Jordy Nelson (27) celebrates with teammates in front of the Kansas State marching band after Kansas State beat Oklahoma State 31-27 during a football game Saturday, Oct, 7, 2006, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Kelly Glasscock)(KELLY GLASSCOCK | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Former NFL and K-State Wildcat Jordy Nelson will be in Manhattan Thursday morning at Bluemont Elementary School where he will be surprising 10 teachers with $2,500 worth of gift cards to help kick off the new school year.

Nelson is teaming up with Academy Sports + Outdoors to provide each teacher with $250 gift cards to shop Academy’s assortment of apparel, footwear, and outdoors gear. This donation is one of several across Academy’s locations to show appreciation to deserving teachers. Through September 5th, all educators with a valid school I.D. will receive 10% off their entire order both in-store and online.

The event is set to take place 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Bluemont Elementary School in Manhattan.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Folsom
Man arrested in North Topeka shooting of elderly man
Alexis Lowder was recently fired from Sacred Heart Elementary for her role in Emporia's Vote No...
Leader of Emporia’s Vote No campaign unclear on future after losing job at elementary school
Mail truck driver seriously injured following three-vehicle crash on Highway 24
Two arrested following Topeka narcotics search
The Lawrence Police Department released video of a high speed chase from July 31.
Video released from high speed chase and arrest in Lawrence

Latest News

Saint George’s Police Chief submits resignation
Emporia Police launch investigation at Emporia High School
Fort Riley to hold annual full-scale exercise Thursday
Sunny and warmer through Friday
Sunny skies and warmer through Friday