Former NFL WR Jordy Nelson to surprise school teachers Thursday in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Former NFL and K-State Wildcat Jordy Nelson will be in Manhattan Thursday morning at Bluemont Elementary School where he will be surprising 10 teachers with $2,500 worth of gift cards to help kick off the new school year.

Nelson is teaming up with Academy Sports + Outdoors to provide each teacher with $250 gift cards to shop Academy’s assortment of apparel, footwear, and outdoors gear. This donation is one of several across Academy’s locations to show appreciation to deserving teachers. Through September 5th, all educators with a valid school I.D. will receive 10% off their entire order both in-store and online.

The event is set to take place 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Bluemont Elementary School in Manhattan.

