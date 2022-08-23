Fork in the Road: Circle Coffee Company

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the newest coffee shops on the block has quickly become the “it” place to gather in the Capital City. We’re taking you to Circle Coffee Company in Topeka for this week’s Fork in the Road.

“Every morning…come in every morning,” Andrea Maize said with a smile. “The coffee is amazing.”

Circle Coffee has created a cult following of faithful fans.

“I come most of my off days,” Andrea Vincent told us. “It’s a great atmosphere. I’ve tried everything.”

Owners David and Jackie Vincent’s dream began as a coffee cart just a few years ago. but, customers demanded a more permanent place–leading them to transform this former laundry mat.

“I think just the environment we’ve created…both with the atmosphere, the aesthetic of the building, but also just the way that our staff treats people,” David Vincent reflected.

“The consistency of coffee flavor in our drinks is super important to us,” his wife Jackie added.

It’s that consistency that keeps customers coming back.

“Everybody’s trained well, they’re really consistent,” customer Jon Stovall said. “They care about the drinks. There’s a chain of quality with coffee all the way from the grower to the barista, and the barista has the responsibility to finish everyone’s hard work.”

As for the menu: “Our coffee menu we try to keep it pretty simple, we have just a few size options, a few flavor options, and then pretty simple menu which we do on purpose because we want to just nail what we’re doing,” David Vincent explained.

The shop is a family affair. The beautiful furniture is hand-crafted by David’s brother Tim, and the pastry chef is his sister Ruth.

“We’ve got 7 or 8 pastries,” David said. “One savory option and then several sweet options…cookies. They’re all made in-house in our bakery.”

From coffee you drink and the food you eat to the tables you sit at, Circle Coffee is helping people connect.

“I think its just an easy ask to be like, ‘Hey, do you want to come gather around coffee’ or ‘gather around the table’,” Jackie said. “So, I think that’s what brings people together.”

So, what to get? Customers recommended a cold brew paired with the honey chai bun or sausage croissant.

Circle Coffee Company is open from 7 to 3, Tuesday through Saturday at 1710 Southwest Medford in Topeka. Visit them on Facebook.

