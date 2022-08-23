Fairview man arrested for child sex crimes after officials investigate disturbance

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Fairview man was booked into jail for alleged child sex crimes after law enforcement officials were called to investigate a disturbance at a Hiawatha home.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says around 11:40 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, that dispatch received a 911 call with reports of a disturbance in the 200 block of Lodge Rd. in Hiawatha.

When deputies arrived, they said they investigated the complaint with the help of the Hiawatha Police Department.

As a result, the Sheriff’s Office said Dakota Wilhite, 23, of Fairview, was arrested and booked into the Brown Co. Jail for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

After further investigation, officials said Wilhite was also booked on aggravated indecent solicitation of a child under the age of 14, use of a communication facility to commit a felony and sexual exploitation of a child.

The case has been forwarded to the Brown Co. Attorney for formal review and possible charges.

While the investigation is ongoing, the Sheriff’s Office said Wilhite has bonded out of jail on a $25,000 bond.

