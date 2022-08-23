Fairview man arrested for child sex crimes after officials investigate disturbance

Dakota Wilhite
Dakota Wilhite(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Fairview man was booked into jail for alleged child sex crimes after law enforcement officials were called to investigate a disturbance at a Hiawatha home.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says around 11:40 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, that dispatch received a 911 call with reports of a disturbance in the 200 block of Lodge Rd. in Hiawatha.

When deputies arrived, they said they investigated the complaint with the help of the Hiawatha Police Department.

As a result, the Sheriff’s Office said Dakota Wilhite, 23, of Fairview, was arrested and booked into the Brown Co. Jail for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

After further investigation, officials said Wilhite was also booked on aggravated indecent solicitation of a child under the age of 14, use of a communication facility to commit a felony and sexual exploitation of a child.

The case has been forwarded to the Brown Co. Attorney for formal review and possible charges.

While the investigation is ongoing, the Sheriff’s Office said Wilhite has bonded out of jail on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Folsom
Man arrested in North Topeka shooting of elderly man
Alexis Lowder was recently fired from Sacred Heart Elementary for her role in Emporia's Vote No...
Leader of Emporia’s Vote No campaign unclear on future after losing job at elementary school
Mail truck driver seriously injured following three-vehicle crash on Highway 24
Crash at US-54 near Kingman.
72-year-old man killed in head-on semi truck collision in southern Kansas
Two arrested following Topeka narcotics search

Latest News

FILE
Four Topekans federally indicted on separate firearms, conspiracy charges
Dana Chandler
Dana Chandler retrial back in session Tuesday in Topeka
FILE
Shooting causes $1,000 damage to Manhattan vehicle, no injuries reported
Riley County Police are investigating the theft of more than $6,000 worth of Pirelli tires from...
Riley Co. Historical Museum out $900 after windows broken out