Emporia Police launch investigation at Emporia High School

(WIBW)
By Alex Carter and Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Police are conducting an investigation at Emporia High School.

Emporia Police Captain Ray Mattas confirmed the investigation was happening, but would not provide any further details due to the involvement of juveniles.

13NEWS reached out for comment, but calls to USD 253 were not answered Tuesday morning or afternoon.

