Driver injured after eating donut leads to wreck along I-70

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Leavenworth man sustained minor injuries after eating a donut that led to hitting the inside barrier of a bridge along I-70.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 205.7 on westbound I-70 in Douglas Co. with reports of an injury accident.

Officials noted Aaron Scalzi, 34, of Leavenworth, was driving a 2018 Honda Civic while eating a donut when he started to drift out of his lane.

This is when the report said Scalzi overcorrected and fishtailed his car hitting the inside barrier of a bridge.

According to the log, Scalzi sustained suspected minor injuries. It was not reported whether he went to the hospital for treatment or not.

