Dana Chandler retrial back in session Tuesday in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a three-day recess, the court was back in session Tuesday on Day 10 of the double-murder retrial of Dana Chandler in Shawnee County District Court in downtown Topeka.

Chandler was arrested in 2011 and charged with the July 7, 2002, murders of her ex-husband Mike Sisco, 47, and his fiancé, Karen Harkness, 53, at a duplex in the 2200 block of S.W. Westport Square in west Topeka. The location was just east of S.E. 22nd Park and Wanamaker.

Chandler was convicted of the double murder in 2012.

However, in 2018, the Kansas Supreme Court overturned Chandler’s conviction, citing misconduct by former prosecutor Jacqie Spradling, who has since been disbarred.

Chandler, who has maintained her innocence, then was granted a retrial, which is ongoing.

Following her 2012 conviction, Chandler was at the Topeka Correctional Facility, the state’s only prison for women.

Since 2018, when her conviction was overturned, she has been in the Shawnee County Jail.

Chandler’s retrial began Friday, Aug. 5, with opening arguments from the prosecution and defense.

It originally was expected to last up to three weeks, but that was before the three-day recess during which court wasn’t in session on Thursday, Friday and Monday.

Charles Kitt, chief of staff for the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, is prosecuting the case for the state.

Chandler, 62, is being represented by defense lawyers Tom Bath, Tricia Bath and Mark Hartman, of the Leawood-based firm Bath & Edmonds.

At the outset of Tuesday’s session, Judge Cheryl Rios told jurors that testimony should be completed in the next few days, and it was possible they could start deliberations around Thursday.

Early testimony on Tuesday centered on stolen checks belonging to Mike Sisco, at least one of which was recovered after being passed at a Topeka business following Sisco’s homicide.

The first witness on Tuesday was Walt Rogers, followed by retired Topeka police Det. Steve King and current Topeka police Det. Lance Green.

Much of Tuesday morning’s testimony focused on DNA evidence on a piece of chewing gum and 11 spent shell casings that had been admitted into evidence, with Tricia Bath questioning Stephanie Beine, of Wentzville, Mo.-based Forensic Advising.

During the retrial’s first nine days, testimony was heard from approximately 50 different people, including family members of Harkness and Sisco; Topeka police officers and detectives; a Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent; and a former business acquaintance of Chandler’s from Denver.

Testimony also was heard from a friend of Chandler’s from Arizona; experts from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation; coworkers and friends of Harkness; and former neighbors of Harkness in the 2200 block of S.W. Westport Square.

The state rested its case on Day 8 of the retrial on Tuesday morning, Aug. 16.

The defense then began calling witnesses Tuesday and again on Wednesday before the Thursday, Friday and Monday’s sessions were recessed.

The retrial, like the first one in 2012, is garnering national media attention.

