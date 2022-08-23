City of Topeka discusses Polk Quincy property acquisition and city manager search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mayor Mike Padilla and Interim City Manager Bill Cochran discussed two ongoing projects of interest in Topeka. One of the topics addressed this morning was businesses located near the Polk Quincy Viaduct that have been ear-marked for demolition will need to relocate for the project to continue.

The demolition of the current buildings is part of phase one for the $234 million Polk Quincy replacement project. Right now, the Kansas Department of Transportation is in negotiations with those businesses to buy their properties from them in order for the project to continue.

So far KDOT has been able to acquire 17 of the 28 properties planned for demolition. Cochran says it’s the responsibility of the city to help businesses relocating because of the project find new property and to keep them in the city.

“We want to keep those community partners in the city of Topeka,” said Cochran, “so we as a city are trying to help those businesses locate other facilities as well, so we are not in the negotiation part but we’re in the part of ‘hey we want to keep you in the city of Topeka.’”

The city leaders also gave a progress update on the search for the next city manager. There are still four candidates in the running and the city says they are on schedule to begin interviews as soon as August 30th.

