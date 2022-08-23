BBB offers money-saving tips as families continue to fight inflation

As Americans continue to fight high inflation prices, the Better Business Bureau has some tips...
As Americans continue to fight high inflation prices, the Better Business Bureau has some tips you can use to save money.(WBRC)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Americans continue to fight high inflation prices, the Better Business Bureau has some tips you can use to save money.

According to the BBB, inflation is at the highest it has been since the 1980s (in both the U.S. and Canada), and now affording monthly expenses is becoming increasingly difficult.

To save as much money as possible, here are some tips from the BBB:

  • Compare your 2021 bank and card statements to 2022. This will give you an idea of how inflation is affecting you. If you compare your statements and see that some areas have increased drastically, then consider strategies to reduce costs.
  • Consider keeping your current vehicle. New and used vehicles are in short supply at the moment and expensive. If you do not need a new vehicle, keeping your current car would be best.
  • Plan your grocery shopping trip. Consider meal prepping and reducing food waste to cut back on grocery bills. Plus, the BBB says that meat and fish products are one of the items that have increased in price, so eating vegetarian meals a few nights a week can reduce the cost of buying meat on your next grocery trip.
  • Keep an eye out for sales. If you see a decent price on an extensively used item, (such as soaps, paper towels, etc.) stock up on it.
  • Cancel any subscriptions you are not using. BBB says that sometimes it is easy to lose track of subscriptions. Consider using a subscription management app to keep track of them and review what subscriptions you need.
  • Negotiate better prices. When it comes to insurance, cable bills, gym memberships, and credit card interest, the BBB says it is possible to get a better rate. Start by asking if you qualify for a discount or any programs they offer.
  • Take advantage of fuel reward programs. You can sign up for a fuel rewards program or you can search through fuel comparison apps to find the lowest price for gas in your area. Click HERE for more tips to save gas.
  • Be aware of Shrinkflation. According to the BBB, when manufacturers do not want to raise the price of their products, they will often decrease the amount of product in their packaging. Check the labels and choose the option that offers the most value for your dollar.
  • Look out for scams. Look out for scammers who will take advantage of the situation and offer deals that are too good to be true. If you come across an unfamiliar vendor, research them first and see if it is a legitimate business before you buy from them or share your personal information.

For more money-saving tips, check out BBB’s budgeting tips and online shopping tips.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Folsom
Man arrested in North Topeka shooting of elderly man
Alexis Lowder was recently fired from Sacred Heart Elementary for her role in Emporia's Vote No...
Leader of Emporia’s Vote No campaign unclear on future after losing job at elementary school
Mail truck driver seriously injured following three-vehicle crash on Highway 24
Crash at US-54 near Kingman.
72-year-old man killed in head-on semi truck collision in southern Kansas
Two arrested following Topeka narcotics search

Latest News

FILE
$3.2 million available for rural first responders to aid in fight against opioids
Teacher shortage
K-State research breaks down teacher shortage down by state
Dana Chandler retrial
Dana Chandler retrial back in session Tuesday in Topeka
Lawrence Police attempt to identify this motorcycle driver clocked going 100+ mph on Aug. 17,...
LPD attempts to ID driver speeding 100+ mph on motorcycle