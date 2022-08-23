BBB offers money-saving tips as families continue to fight inflation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Americans continue to fight high inflation prices, the Better Business Bureau has some tips you can use to save money.

According to the BBB, inflation is at the highest it has been since the 1980s (in both the U.S. and Canada), and now affording monthly expenses is becoming increasingly difficult.

To save as much money as possible, here are some tips from the BBB:

Compare your 2021 bank and card statements to 2022. This will give you an idea of how inflation is affecting you. If you compare your statements and see that some areas have increased drastically, then consider strategies to reduce costs.

Consider keeping your current vehicle. New and used vehicles are in short supply at the moment and expensive. If you do not need a new vehicle, keeping your current car would be best.

Plan your grocery shopping trip. Consider meal prepping and reducing food waste to cut back on grocery bills. Plus, the BBB says that meat and fish products are one of the items that have increased in price, so eating vegetarian meals a few nights a week can reduce the cost of buying meat on your next grocery trip.

Keep an eye out for sales. If you see a decent price on an extensively used item, (such as soaps, paper towels, etc.) stock up on it.

Cancel any subscriptions you are not using. BBB says that sometimes it is easy to lose track of subscriptions. Consider using a subscription management app to keep track of them and review what subscriptions you need.

Negotiate better prices. When it comes to insurance, cable bills, gym memberships, and credit card interest, the BBB says it is possible to get a better rate. Start by asking if you qualify for a discount or any programs they offer.

Take advantage of fuel reward programs. You can sign up for a fuel rewards program or you can search through fuel comparison apps to find the lowest price for gas in your area. Click HERE for more tips to save gas.

Be aware of Shrinkflation. According to the BBB, when manufacturers do not want to raise the price of their products, they will often decrease the amount of product in their packaging. Check the labels and choose the option that offers the most value for your dollar.

Look out for scams. Look out for scammers who will take advantage of the situation and offer deals that are too good to be true. If you come across an unfamiliar vendor, research them first and see if it is a legitimate business before you buy from them or share your personal information.

